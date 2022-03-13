Previous
Next
A windy day by marianj
71 / 365

A windy day

Roof repairs on a local house seem to have been abandoned and left to the perils of the wind and rain. The protective sheeting is rarely in place and the damage grows with each week that passes.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

