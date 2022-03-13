Sign up
71 / 365
A windy day
Roof repairs on a local house seem to have been abandoned and left to the perils of the wind and rain. The protective sheeting is rarely in place and the damage grows with each week that passes.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
0
0
Marian Johannesen
@marianj
71
photos
2
followers
2
following
19% complete
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60V
Taken
13th March 2022 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
