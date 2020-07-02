Previous
Sunset at Riviera Beach, Malta by mariannamgrimaud
Sunset at Riviera Beach, Malta

Watching the sun goes down, another day has gone by. I always feel I want to take a mental photo, and keep this image in my mind's eye. The colours bewitch me, and the sense of how big the world is, and how beautiful every moment is.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
