Previous
Next
Archway by mariannamgrimaud
6 / 365

Archway

Whilst walking the streets of Cork, I came across this wonderful arch. It always makes me wonder, when I see such magnificent buildings, about the hands that must have toiled long and hard, to put this building together.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise