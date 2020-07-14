Previous
Next
Shadows by mariannamgrimaud
15 / 365

Shadows

Walking through the narrow winding streets of Mdina, the Silent City.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 15th, 2020  
Anne ace
Thanks for following my project and welcome to the 365 project! You have some very interesting shots so far in your project, I do like the composition and lighting in this one, very effective
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise