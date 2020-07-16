Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
17 / 365
Variations on a leaf
When I'm out on my morning walk, I reflect on how Nature seems to call out to me sometimes. This fallen leaf on the ground caught my eye. Its shape is so beautifully curved. And I love doing these collages!!
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marianna Micallef...
@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
17
photos
20
followers
31
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#naturalbeauty
,
#mothernature
,
#inspirationcalls
Richard Sayer
ace
This is simply superb Marianna... such a creative composition.
July 16th, 2020
Marianna Micallef-Grimaud
@vignouse
thanks Richard, I think it needs a bit more work, but it was really fun working on it 🙏
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close