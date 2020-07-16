Previous
Variations on a leaf by mariannamgrimaud
Variations on a leaf

When I'm out on my morning walk, I reflect on how Nature seems to call out to me sometimes. This fallen leaf on the ground caught my eye. Its shape is so beautifully curved. And I love doing these collages!!
16th July 2020

Richard Sayer ace
This is simply superb Marianna... such a creative composition.
July 16th, 2020  
Marianna Micallef-Grimaud
@vignouse thanks Richard, I think it needs a bit more work, but it was really fun working on it 🙏
July 16th, 2020  
