Summer nights by mariannamgrimaud
18 / 365

Summer nights

Along the coastline at Salini, you can look across the bay. Plenty of boats are anchored there. And look at this clouds...
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked.
