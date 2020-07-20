Previous
Spiral snail by mariannamgrimaud
21 / 365

Spiral snail

As far back as I can recall, I've always had a fascination with spirals....
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
