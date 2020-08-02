Previous
Spirals galore! by mariannamgrimaud
34 / 365

Spirals galore!

My love with spirals never ends....recycle & reuse project made by a close friend...
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
Pat Thacker
What a lovely feast of colour and spirals! Great find and capture.
August 3rd, 2020  
