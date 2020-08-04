Previous
Fishing boats by mariannamgrimaud
Fishing boats

Being an island, surrounded by amazing blue sea, there are people who fish for a living. These boats are what you would typically see, close to the water's edge. At Mgarr harbour.
4th August 2020

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
Margo ace
Interesting place
August 5th, 2020  
