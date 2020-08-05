Previous
Tal Baruni Chapel by mariannamgrimaud
Tal Baruni Chapel

This quaint chapel can be found in the village of Haz Zebbug. Its splendid architecture catches the sun as it rises in the morning. One of my favourite walks is to go past this chapel in the early morning, admiring this marvellous building.
Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
