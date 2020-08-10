Previous
Sta Maria Church, Citadel, Rabat, Gozo by mariannamgrimaud
Sta Maria Church, Citadel, Rabat, Gozo

Here is another amazing church, this one is found in the Citadel, in Rabat, Gozo.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
Photo Details

