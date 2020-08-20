Previous
Marsaxlokk walk by mariannamgrimaud
Marsaxlokk walk

Marsaxlokk is a fishing village in the southern part of Malta. There's a very lively market, on Sunday mornings, where you can buy all sorts of fruit and veggies, but most importantly, fresh local fish!!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Marianna Micallef

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
