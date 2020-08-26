Previous
Pretty window! by mariannamgrimaud
58 / 365

Pretty window!

A really pretty window dressing, of a local, stunning, boutique hotel....truly caught my eye!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
Photo Details

