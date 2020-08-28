Previous
Thorns come in all colours... by mariannamgrimaud
60 / 365

Thorns come in all colours...

28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KazzaMazoo ace
Would frame and hang this series on a wall. Fav
August 29th, 2020  
