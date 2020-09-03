Previous
Next
All blues by mariannamgrimaud
66 / 365

All blues

Sitting on rocks, and admiring the shades of blues in the sea, and listening to the waves crashing.... Bliss!
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Such gorgeous clouds and the people give good scale to this, fav!
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise