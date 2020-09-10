Previous
It started with a wasp... by mariannamgrimaud
72 / 365

It started with a wasp...

10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Marianna Micallef...

@mariannamgrimaud
Hi, I'm Marianna and I'm from the island of Malta! I'm a relatively late starter when it comes to photography, and am hooked. ...
Fr1da
wonderful detail !
October 8th, 2020  
