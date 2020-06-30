Previous
Next
Celeste by mariaostrowski
Photo 3096

Celeste

So grateful for my beautiful friend Celeste. It has been a rough week. She is always checking on me and letting me I am in her thoughts, even hundreds of miles away.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that I would still be posting a picture everyday for over 8 years. I love looking...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise