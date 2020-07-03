Previous
"I am here for YOU" by mariaostrowski
"I am here for YOU"

No one is without an audience when they eat at my house!! Iris just wants to let me know she is there as my !!emotional support / treat sharing dog
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2020 - YEAR 9!!
