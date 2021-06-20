Previous
Next
Boomer by mariaostrowski
Photo 3450

Boomer

My brother's pup is aging fast, he is 13 and slowing down quickly. He is still able to find the most comfortable spot in the house!!
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is my 10th year of posting daily photos! ----------------------------------------- January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise