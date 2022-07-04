Previous
Next
Day Four Cologne by mariaostrowski
Photo 3829

Day Four Cologne

I didn't know what to expect, but what we saw was incredible. This marvel that took 632 years to complete and it is awe inspiring!!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2022 - YEAR 11!! So excited to have completed 10 solid years of posting daily pictures! ----------------------------------------- January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise