Previous
Next
Dad by mariaostrowski
Photo 3877

Dad

A beautiful place for final rest. Love the headstone my brother chose, it says, "A life without books is like a body without a soul"
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2022 - YEAR 11!! So excited to have completed 10 solid years of posting daily pictures! ----------------------------------------- January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is...
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise