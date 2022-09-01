Previous
Dead Battery by mariaostrowski
Photo 3888

Dead Battery

My battery died after filling up with gas at the Costco. I still had the cut out of my brother Alex with me in the car and I had him propped up in the back seat. The AAA guy had a good laugh!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
Photo Details

