Photo 3891
My Joey
Sweet boy is turning 12 this year. He is slowing down and losing weight. Here he is patiently waiting for me to give him some carrots & apples
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2022 - YEAR 11!! So excited to have completed 10 solid years of posting daily pictures! ----------------------------------------- January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is...
