Previous
Next
My Joey by mariaostrowski
Photo 3891

My Joey

Sweet boy is turning 12 this year. He is slowing down and losing weight. Here he is patiently waiting for me to give him some carrots & apples
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2022 - YEAR 11!! So excited to have completed 10 solid years of posting daily pictures! ----------------------------------------- January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise