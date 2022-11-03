Previous
My Pups by mariaostrowski
Photo 3951

My Pups

I think this is the only photo I have ever gotten of all three pups actually looking into the camera at the same time.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2022 - YEAR 11!! So excited to have completed 10 solid years of posting daily pictures! ----------------------------------------- January 2021 - YEAR 10!!! WOW! This is...
