Photo 4206
Family Dinner
So happy to have my brother Luis come down from Utah to bring his daughter here to live with us! Myranda has just graduated from the University of Utah and is setting out on a new life! So excited to have her with us!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2023 - YEAR 12 I want to focus more on photographic style this year. The past couple of years has been a focus on...
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
17th July 2023 6:30pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
