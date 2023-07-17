Previous
Family Dinner by mariaostrowski
Photo 4206

Family Dinner

So happy to have my brother Luis come down from Utah to bring his daughter here to live with us! Myranda has just graduated from the University of Utah and is setting out on a new life! So excited to have her with us!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
