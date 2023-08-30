Previous
Blue Moon by mariaostrowski
Photo 4250

Blue Moon

The moon was so bright tonight. At night, typically there is not much to look at through the windows in the back of the house. This is the reflection of the moonlight off the slats in the pergola.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2023 - YEAR 12 I want to focus more on photographic style this year. The past couple of years has been a focus on...
