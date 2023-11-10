Previous
Friendsgiving by mariaostrowski
Friendsgiving

My son had another Friendsgiving this year, It was great to have these young men hanging out to celebrate friendship. Some from Kindergarten & First grade, some new high school friends. All thankful for good friendships
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
