Rainbow by mariaostrowski
Photo 4376

Rainbow

Went to drop off something at my son's work place. A typically dreary industrial park, I was gifted with this beautiful rainbow
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
