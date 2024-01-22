Previous
Meet Archer by mariaostrowski
Photo 4394

Meet Archer

We are fostering this little guy. Nice to have puppy energy in the house!
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1203% complete

