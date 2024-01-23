Previous
My 1st Lego Build by mariaostrowski
Photo 4396

My 1st Lego Build

I have been buying Legos for my kids for 15+ years. I, myself, have never built a set. For my birthday my son Ryan gave me this sweet set. I LOVE IT!
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
