Photo 4396
My 1st Lego Build
I have been buying Legos for my kids for 15+ years. I, myself, have never built a set. For my birthday my son Ryan gave me this sweet set. I LOVE IT!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
