Previous
Next
Dinner with Friends by mariaostrowski
Photo 4400

Dinner with Friends

So lovely to catch up with these lovely ladies that I went to college with! We try to meet up a couple of times a year and I am so grateful for it!
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise