Tea Time by mariaostrowski
Photo 4401

Tea Time

Another wonderful gathering of friends from college. We do an annual High Tea every January. Mostly locals, but some ladies from Los Angeles and Nicki came out from Washington DC this year!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
Photo Details

