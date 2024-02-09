Sign up
Photo 4410
Prepping for the Superbowl
My brother jokingly said that arms will be checked for friendship bracelets and if there was too many you weren't allowed into the party. So of course I am making bracelets for EVERYONE!!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
0
0
Maria Ostrowski
@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
4412
photos
3
followers
9
following
1208% complete
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
Views
0
365
SM-S906U
9th February 2024 12:13pm
