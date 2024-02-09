Previous
Next
Prepping for the Superbowl by mariaostrowski
Photo 4410

Prepping for the Superbowl

My brother jokingly said that arms will be checked for friendship bracelets and if there was too many you weren't allowed into the party. So of course I am making bracelets for EVERYONE!!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise