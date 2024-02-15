Previous
Our New Foster Sable by mariaostrowski
Photo 4419

Our New Foster Sable

This sweet girl is 2 years old. She was found abandoned in the desert, pregnant. A rescue group took her in, help her with her pups, got them all homes and now we are looking for HER fur-ever home. This girl is so sweet!!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
