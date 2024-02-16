Previous
Next
Back at UCSD with my Bestie by mariaostrowski
Photo 4420

Back at UCSD with my Bestie

Jennie and I met at Freshman orientation at UCSD in August of 1989. I love that she is now living in Arizona, not New York, and I get to see her every couple of months! We took a quick trip to campus to pick up some merch. SO FUN!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise