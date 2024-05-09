Previous
Rainier by mariaostrowski
Rainier

Rainier is the runt of the litter. We are making sure he gets extra feeding time with mama. He opened his eyes today! Day 14!! Here he is laying on Shasta, I love Shasta's wavy hair!
Maria Ostrowski

