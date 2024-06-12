Peruvian Food

Oh how I have missed this incredible food! Peru has the most wonderful food!

1st picture Upper Left: Appetizer Sampler. Clockwise: Beef Skewers, Causa de Pollo (Chicken Salad surrounded by a lemony mashed potato topped with crema & an olive) aguacato, empanada de queso, Tamale de pollo (made with cilantro thus green) salsa criolla, & in the center, papas ala huancaína, a spicy, creamy sauce made of queso fresco (fresh white cheese) and sautéed or grilled ají amarillo (yellow Peruvian pepper), red onion and garlic.

2nd picture Upper Right Lomo Saltado. This is a very traditional Peruvian dish. A very delicious blend of Asian and Latin flavors. Tender strips of steak are stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and French fries, traditionally served with rice. One of my favorites.

# 3 bottom far left: Tacu Tacu Lomo Saltado. Tacu-Tacu is a typical Peruvian recipe that originated as a way to use up left over rice and beans. The leftover rice is mixed with cooked, seasoned Canary beans, and then fried in a skillet to make a large patty. Typically served with the classic Peruvian Salsa (salsa criolla), the rice and beans can also be served with a fried egg, here is is also served with Lomo Saltado

# 4 Ravioli de Ají de gallina . Aji de Gallina is composed of a sofrito base made by sautéing red onion, garlic, and ají amarillo together, and adding shredded poached poultry and stock. The stew is then thickened with bread soaked in milk or evaporated milk, cheese such as parmesan, and ground nuts such as pecans or walnuts. Ají amarillo ("yellow chili") is a mildly spicy pepper native to South America, common in many Peruvian cuisine dishes. Ají de gallina is typically served with boiled potatoes and white rice, and garnished with black olives and hard-boiled egg. This restaurant served the chicken mixture in a ravioli!!! Yummy!!

# 5 Pollo al Horno. Marinaded Dark Meat Chicken. Marinade: oil, vinegar, cumin, salt. Seems simple but the flavor is amazing and leaves the chicken so tender it just melts in your mouth! Served with yummy veggies.

# 6 Picarones are a Peruvian dessert that originated in Lima during the viceroyalty. It is somewhat similar to buñuelos, a type of doughnut brought to the colonies by Spanish conquistadors. Its principal ingredients are squash and sweet potato. It is served in a doughnut form and covered with syrup, made from chancaca (solidified molasses). It is traditional to serve picarones when people prepare anticuchos, another traditional Peruvian dish.