Saqsaywaman

Sacsayhuaman was an ancient temple in Peru where rites and sacred ceremonies were dedicated exclusively to the Sun God, "Inti."

The archeological site of Sacsayhuaman, located on a high hill above Cusco, is characterized by colossal stone pieces weighing several hundred tons . Inca builders cut and polished these huge stones to form into terraces of zigzagged walls that extend hundreds of feet.

Such a cool site to explore.