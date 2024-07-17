Previous
Lunch in Eugene, Oregon by mariaostrowski
Lunch in Eugene, Oregon

Up in Eugene again, this time for Freshman Orientation. So excited for Ryan! He is going o have a great time this fall and the next 4+ years here in Eugene.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Maria Ostrowski

