Previous
Mini College Reunion by mariaostrowski
Photo 4593

Mini College Reunion

Always nice to meet up when one of the gang comes into town! Sorority Sisters forever!!

Larissa, Me, Corrina, Jackie, Dina, Helen, Tanya, Cindy, & Stephanie
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise