Target Just GETS mMe
Target Just GETS mMe

Saw these "TO GO" Bags in the Dollar Section at Target. Sadly this is the first year in about 35 years I will not be going to my brother's house for Thanksgiving. But these would have been perfect!
28th October 2024

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
