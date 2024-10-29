Previous
Next
San Diego Blood Bank by mariaostrowski
Photo 4676

San Diego Blood Bank

I got out of the habit of blood, plasma, and platelet donation so I had to get it back on my schedule!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise