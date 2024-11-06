Previous
My Emotional Support Margarita by mariaostrowski
Photo 4684

Not handling the outcome of the election so well. Tomorrow will be better I hope.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
