Casey Time by mariaostrowski
Photo 4686

Casey Time

Always nice to get a little time with my friend Casey. This morning she needed help taking pictures at her mom and aunt's Ladies Golf Tournament. A 5:30 am start time was a wee bit early, but completely worth it to hang out with Casey!!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1283% complete

Photo Details

