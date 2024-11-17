Rainier is back

We have fostered lots of pups this year. We had Rainier's mom back in April / May and we were so happy to help her birth her 9 puppies here in our home. Rainier was the runt of the liter. He struggled to eat enough and was clearly failing to thrive. We bottle fed him and kept him warm when the other liter mates would shove him out of the pile. I really feared we would lose him. And lo and behold, he came back to us. Literally. The family that adopted him was not ready for the responsibility of a puppy as a first dog with a toddler at home. It was for the best. We will make sure he is loved and happy!