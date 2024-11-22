Previous
Sisters by mariaostrowski
Sisters

Always together through thick and thin. Nothing like a Friday night in the ER. Luckily we got there before the crowds and were out by 8:30 pm!! Sister is fine, just more follow ups from an accident a month ago.
Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
