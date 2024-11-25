Previous
Disney or Christmas by mariaostrowski
Photo 4703

Disney or Christmas

Honestly, I don't know if I am more excited that I got the Christmas stockings done or that I have Disney + again?!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
