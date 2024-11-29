Previous
Mi Familia by mariaostrowski
Photo 4707

Mi Familia

I hope they don't hate the tradition of the family photo as much as they complain about it! My Ryan asked what I will do once it is not possible for us all to be together every year. I told him I am learning Photoshop.
29th November 2024

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
Maria Ostrowski
1289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

