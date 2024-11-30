Previous
GO DUCKS! by mariaostrowski
GO DUCKS!

An undefeated season! WOW! What a great game, but really the best part was just hanging out with my kiddo. I miss him so much now that is off at University. I know this is the best place for him to be, but man, it's hard!
Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
