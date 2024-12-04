Previous
Next
Mural by mariaostrowski
Photo 4712

Mural

A lovely mural in downtown Portland.
(Doing some backfill on pictures as I have been in bed sick for 3 days)
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact